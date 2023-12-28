Endorphina’s 2023 triumphs: AI Integration, top Awards, and more

The end of the year is around the corner and the Endorphina team is highlighting its milestones in 2023.

Press release.- For over 10 years, Endorphina has been continuously raising the bar when it comes to online slot development, surprising the market with its achievements. In 2023, the company released an impressive number of games and won 3 industry awards. Here are some of the incredible milestones Endorphina reached that are worth mentioning:

Releasing 25+ high-quality slots, expanding its game portfolio, and offering 150+ of the best video slots on the market;

Winning three industry awards: The Best Platform Provider Award at Spice India 2023, Rising Star in Baltic Online Casino Technology 2023 at BSG Awards, and Slots Provider of the Year at Affpapa iGaming Awards;

Creating Joker Ra, the first-ever online slot developed with the help of AI;

Implementing the Jackpot RTP+ feature, promising better odds for hitting a jackpot and an overall improved RTP regardless;

Attending numerous important iGaming events, including ICE London 2023, GAT Expo Cartagena, CasinoBeats Summit 2023, PGS Lima 2023, SiGMA Americas Brazil 2023, iGB Live Amsterdam, SBC Summit Barcelona, and SiGMA Europe 2023.



Looking through this long list of achievements, it’s clear that 2023 was Endorphina’s year. In 2023, Endorphina had 500+ partner articles in the media and over 500 social media posts exceeding 12K likes!

Here is what Endorphina’s Corporate Compliance Manager, Dzangar Jesenov, had to say regarding the company’s success in 2023:

“This year has been marked by an emphasis on Compliance, aiming to increase the quality and expand the brand’s presence in existing markets. Considering that we achieved a world record last year by entering the position of an authorized supplier of online slot games in numerous markets (17 markets within 12 months), our current focus is on consolidating the brand in new markets.

“We successfully defended our international ISO27001 certification, completed Endorphina’s authorization in Argentina – Buenos Aires (LOTBA), certified the Bonus POP tool on our games, and in collaboration with an independent testing laboratory, we tested our unique tool according to the regulations of all European countries.

“We solidified our position in Malta and, in partnership with the MGA, have a better starting position for the coming year. We’ve successfully completed an internal cybersecurity test, which will now showcase our security framework abroad.

“Expanding our collaboration with the Financial sector, we’ve implemented several FinTech solutions into our arsenal of online products. And, of course, we continue to release new games that undergo rigorous quality testing by an independent testing laboratory.

“Numerous milestones were achieved during the year, the most crucial being our people, who create unique added value for Endorphina daily.”