Endorphina partners with Multigioco and expands its reach in Italy

Press release.- The renowned casino software provider, Endorphina, is proud to announce its new partnership with Multigioco, a multi-brand casino operator in Italy.

Being at the top of its game for the past few years, Endorphina is constantly finding new ways to further expand its award-winning slots to players all around the world.

That said, with Multigioco’s high-quality customer service that complies with the industry’s highest standards, this partnership will do wonders for expanding Endorphina’s reach in Italy.

Khadija El Abi, Senior Sales Manager at Endorphina, shared her excitement about the new partnership: “We at Endorphina are delighted to have signed this partnership with a multi-brand casino operator Multigioco and to offer our games to its customers.

“Global expansion is a high priority for Endorphina, and we’re sure our portfolio of games will be a success and loved by the Italian players! We are looking forward to a successful collaboration!”

