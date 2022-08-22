Endorphina releases its newest slot, Book of Vlad

he stunning creature has written out his story for all to explore and experience.

Fan of vampires? We found a slot that will keep you on your toes.

Press release.- Endorphina‘s newest slot takes place deep within the mountains, with a majestic castle surrounded by gargoyles. Only the most daring players can be granted access to this dark castle belonging to a stunning creature.

Book of Vlad is a legendary slot set to spook and provide thrills to all players who seek to spin their luck inside this vampire-themed slot game – with 5-reels and 3-rows with 10 pay lines. The stunning creature has written out his story for all to explore and experience.

If beautiful gothic horror, beautiful vampires, deadly creatures, and huge demonic wins are within your style of play, Endorphina’s new Book of Vlad slot may be perfect for you. Stay thirsty and try Endorphina’s newest slot today.

Beware of fake Endorphina imposters and how it can hurt you

Endorphina announced that it has come to their attention that there’s been a fraudulent copycat when it comes to Endorphina Games. They want to warn all players about specific sites that feature fake Endorphina slots in which they accept live bets.

Here’s the current list of fake Endorphina games (there may still be more out there):

https://play-dzoi.com/

https://joy-kasino.live/

https://eldoradocazino.work/

https://eldorado-igri.com/

https://eldorado24.com/

https://eldorado-best.com/

Although these games may look legitimate and seem as if they are coming from the reputable provider Endorphina, they are indeed copycats and distributed without Endorphina’s permission. These fake sites also do not have any licence to provide the software or are in any way associated with the rights of Endorphina’s IP.