Endorphina introduces an exciting new addition to the Lucky Streak series

Press release.- The top slot software provider, Endorphina, recently announced its latest addition to the Lucky Streak series – Lucky Streak X. With so many award-winning slots already released, it was only a matter of time before this iGaming giant introduced another potential hit slot to the iGaming world.

Endorphina’s Lucky Streak series is immensely popular due to its classic gameplay combined with modern features. Through the years, every new addition to the series presented different reel sets, number of paylines, and features in order to spice up the gameplay further.

With the release of Lucky Streak X, Endorphina revealed a few new tricks and interesting concepts that will certainly keep players entertained in the long run. Now, for the first time since the Lucky Streak series got launched, players get introduced to multipliers that grow with every non-winning spin, and that’s definitely exciting.

While having the most unique features by far, Lucky Streak X also maintains the desirable vintage appearance of its predecessors. That being said, Endorphina’s team is sure this online slot will become an instant favourite to players who enjoy fruit casino games.