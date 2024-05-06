Inaugural call for speakers for Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney

Regulating the Game is excited to announce that the call for speakers for its 2025 edition in Sydney is now officially open.

Press release.- Regulating the Game, the premier conference dedicated to advancing regulatory policy and practice and practice and cultivating compliance excellence and invigorated industry, is excited to announce that the call for speakers for its 2025 edition in Sydney is now officially open.

Regulatory and sector leaders and practitioners, industry professionals, RegTech pioneers, researchers, industry stakeholders and innovators from across the globe are invited to contribute to a rich dialogue on the future of gambling regulation.

Regulating the Game 2025 brings together diverse stakeholders to engage in an immersive program that is meticulously designed to deliver expert content, provoke thinking and discussion, build capabilities, deepen sector knowledge, and drive the conversation on evidence-led policy and best practices in gambling regulation.

The conference features an array of topics including innovative regulatory policies and practices, leadership and ethics, cashless gambling solutions, game design, product compliance and innovation, crypto gambling, regulatory technologies, emerging research and trends and much more.

This gathering is more than a conference—it’s a platform for pioneering ideas and transformative discussions that cultivate leadership and shape the future of the gambling industry.

They seek speakers who can offer insightful and forward-thinking perspectives on a variety of topics such as artificial intelligence in gambling, anti-money laundering practices, the dynamics of game protection, safer gambling initiatives, and the evolving landscape of global gambling regulations.

Whether you’re an industry steward, a policy maker, a compliance expert, or a researcher dedicated to reducing gambling harm, your voice is crucial. By participating, you’ll join a network of leaders and changemakers working together to influence robust regulatory frameworks, enhance industry supervision, and promote safer, more sustainable gambling practices while facilitating the conditions for industry innovation.

If you are passionate about shaping the future of gambling regulation and eager to share your knowledge and insights, we encourage you to apply to speak at Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney. This is your opportunity to spark curiosity, inspire compliance excellence, and contribute to the global dialogue on the best practices that govern the gambling sector.

Applications are now open, and organisers are eager to curate a lineup that is as dynamic and diverse as the field itself. Join them in setting the stage for a safer, more innovative, and thriving gambling industry. Applications will be open until 31 August 2024, however, they expect strong demand and encourage early submission via their website.