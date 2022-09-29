El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas completes $3m renovation 

The Downtown Las Vegas venue has finished the renovation of 47 rooms.

US.- The El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas has completed a $3 renovation, bringing a tropical look to its “Original 47” rooms. The new rooms are redesigned with seafoam green fawn wallpaper and midcentury-style furniture.

El Cortez casino is the oldest continuously running downtown Las Vegas gaming venue. It celebrated its 80th anniversary last November. The resort has undergone several renovations since opening in 1941 but retains the same facade it had in 1952 when its neon signage was installed. In 2013, the building became the only existing casino on the National Register of Historic Places.

A $28m property renovation began in 2020. The property remodelled its 200-room tower and redesigned its casino floor and the high-limit room.

El Cortez general manager Adam Wiesberg said: “We’re proud of our history at El Cortez Hotel & Casino. With this renovation, we’ve elevated the Original 47 rooms to meet the needs of today’s modern traveler while keeping the timeless, vintage charm our guests expect and appreciate.”

El Cortez is adopting a 21-and-older age limit for guests and gamblers. The venue began a transition starting with hotel guests on April 1.

For all hotel stays booked for April 1 and beyond, guests must be 21 years or older with valid identification. The next phase of the new policy will limit the entire property to over 21s only, including food and beverage outlets. Identification checks will be made at entrances.

Nevada reports $1.31bn in gaming revenue for July

Nevada casinos saw their 17th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in July. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.31bn in gaming revenue, down by 3.2 per cent year-on-year but up 28.4 per cent against pre-pandemic July 2019.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1.12bn, down 3 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $1.16bn. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year to $773.3m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $60m and $24.5m respectively, year-on-year declines of 16 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.