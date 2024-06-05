EGT took the “Best Land-based Game Machine 2024” prize at the SIGMA Asia Awards

EGT took the prize for its slot cabinets of the latest General Series,.

For the second year in a row, the company celebrates this recognition.

Press release.- EGT has been awarded “Best Land-based Game Machine 2024”, at the SIGMA Asia Awards for the second year in a row.

At a ceremony held on June 3 at the Forbes Ballroom – Conrad Hotel, Manila, Philippines, the competition honoured the Bulgarian manufacturer of gaming equipment along with other companies for their achievements in the gaming industry over the past 12 months.

EGT took the prize for its slot cabinets of the latest General Series, which stand out with a modern design, comfort provided by its ergonomic features, as well as the rich gaming world of the company’s multigames and jackpots. The award is also a recognition of EGT’s overall contribution to the development of land-based gaming.

Mariana Manchina, sales manager for the Philippines at EGT, commented: “We are flattered to receive this award again.

“It is proof that any goal can be achieved as long as you work with the right team. I would like to thank our incredible colleagues as well as our valued partners who believe in us and support us. They all inspire us to continue to strive for excellence!”

