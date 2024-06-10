EGT’s booth will be once again a focal point of Peru Gaming Show 2024

EGT will demonstrate its latest series of slot cabinets General at the event.

Press release.- On June 12 and 13, Peru Gaming Show will once again gather operators, players and gaming industry experts. EGT promises to stay true to the tradition and show them a special selection of its top-performing products, which will be available at booth 52.

The Bulgarian manufacturer will demonstrate its latest series of slot cabinets General. On display will be the models G 50 J1 St, G 50 J2 St, G 50 C St, G 50 V St, G 27-27 St and G 27-32 St.

Powered by the latest Exciter IV platform, they will stand out with the perfect combination of contemporary eye-catching design and great comfort achieved thanks to their numerous ergonomic features.

The G 32-32 St VIP will go even further in providing the best gaming experience by offering a comfortable multimedia chair, that allows full control over the volume and the main functions of the game.

The cabinets will present the astonishing world of the multigames of General Series, which are popular in many countries around the world, including the LatAm region, because of their attractive themes, beautiful graphics and high chances of winning.

The guests will also be able to learn more about the wide range of igaming solutions of EGT Digital, covering instant and casino games, as well as the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, which gives operators everything they need to build and maintain а successful online business.

Mario Trayanski, director of EGT Peru, said: “Peru Gaming Show is an event of great importance for the local market and I am glad that we will have the opportunity to take part in it this year again.

“We can’t wait to meet with our current partners and potential new customers to show them how they can have even better results with our high-potential products.”