EGT to exhibit more innovations on a bigger booth at G2E Las Vegas 2022

G2E Las Vegas show will take place from October 10 -13.

Press release.- EGT will show its latest innovations at G2E Las Vegas. They will be at the disposal of the visitors at booths 2452 and 3352 during the 3 days of the expo.

Together with the well-known jackpots Premium Link, Lady’s Cards, and Sands Princess, highly-potential jackpot solutions which will spark the local players’ curiosity will be Cai Fu Tian Jiang, 2 Happy Hits, and High Cash featuring only single games, the increasingly popular Bell Link, as well as the multi-level progressive 9 Crystal Bonanza, which is powered by Exciter IV platform.

EGT’s gaming offers will be complemented by the General and Power Series multi games, as well as the Winner Selection 1 and 2 mixes, which are created specifically for Latin American players. They will be available on the General Series slot machines.

Several brand new multiplayer developments: G 32 T and G 27 T terminals, as well as G R6 C and G RS A, will also be on display. Along with their attractive outlook and many ergonomic features, the terminals stand out with their modular construction, allowing many possible configurations and easy integration into roulettes, roulette groups, etc.

The new roulette G R6 C is provided with 6 27-inch full HD Touch Screen play stations and a 12° monitor angle for the best player experience, it has an integrated EGT Automatic Roulette Center unit and the play stations can be linked to additional EGT Automated Roulette. G RS A could be connected to all EGT play stations, it is supplied with an HQ live stream camera and offers 16 diamonds for an even more thrilling game experience.

The casino management system Spider will also be on display and will demonstrate how easy the management of the day-to-day activities of a casino could be.

EGT’s subsidiary EGT Digital will showcase its wide range of iGaming solutions including instant and online casino games, jackpots, the all-in-one platform X-Nave, and innovative solutions in the sports betting retail technology: the self-service betting terminals.

“G2E Las Vegas is one of the most important events in the global gaming industry and the fact that we are participating with a bigger booth this year speaks for itself how important this show is for us,” said Nadia Popova, VP of Sales & Marketing at EGT.

She added: “I am confident that our product selection will appeal to both the local gaming audience and our customers from other parts of the world who will also visit the show.”

