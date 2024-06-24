EGT Georgia to showcase latest igaming developments at SBC Summit Tbilisi 2024

The company will showcase its diverse array of online slot games from EGT Digital and the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave.

Press release.- EGT Georgia will participate in the upcoming SBC Summit Tbilisi, taking place on June 25 and 26. The company will present its newest igaming products at stand A60.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of online slot games from EGT Digital, which now includes over 100 titles available in more than 50 markets worldwide.

Additionally, the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave will be on display, featuring its four main modules: CRM Engine, Sports Product, Casino Aggregator, and Payment Gateway. Each module can function as part of the comprehensive solution or operate independently, as they allow for integration with third-party developments.

Denis Karpovich, CTO at EGT Georgia, said: “We are excited to welcome everyone who wants to enhance their business success and show them how our developments can help achieve that.”

In addition to exhibiting, the company will serve as a presenting partner at the event. Mr. Karpovich will moderate the session “TechFuel: Role of Technology in Market Development” on the second day of the conference.

He shared: “I am thrilled to moderate a discussion on such an engaging topic, exploring the practical applications of AI in improving customer experience and game development. The session will include compelling case studies from leading tech companies, and I am confident it will provide valuable insights for professionals in the sector.”