EGT and the Bulgarian Tennis Federation become partners

Press release.- EGT has become a partner of the Bulgarian Tennis Federation and will sponsor its activities.

“In our company, we believe that sport is very important and the decision to support the Federation is a natural result of this understanding of ours,” stated Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT. “We are glad that we have the opportunity to contribute to the development of Bulgarian sports and tennis in particular.”

Stefan Tsvetkov, president of the Bulgarian Tennis Federation, also shared his positive expectations about the collaboration with Euro Games Technology: “We are very happy with our partnership with a company of the calibre of EGT.

“I am confident that after the long period in which our work opportunities were limited due to the COVID crisis, this cooperation will strengthen our sport and will set the stage for upward steady growth. I express my gratitude and respect to the management of EGT for all the trust and support.”

