EGT Georgia took the prestigious accolade “Permanent Leader”

It was at the 12th edition of the Annual Awards Ceremony, organized by the Swiss Rating Association.

Press release.- EGT Georgia has received the prestigious accolade “Permanent Leader” at the 12th Annual Awards Ceremony, organized by the Swiss Rating Association and the Union of National Business Ratings (UNBR). The Georgia office had nominations as “Leader of the Year” for the past two editions.

“This award represents corporate responsibility, recognition, and motivation for us. EGT Georgia manages to maintain the status of the fastest growing and most competitive company in the gaming industry in Georgia. We are constantly expanding the horizons of the company’s capabilities to satisfy different needs and market demands. Our main priorities are to improve and modernize the products, to offer high-quality technical services, and of course employee development.” shared Madlen Matevosian, Regional Manager of EGT Georgia.