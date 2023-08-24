EGT Digital’s gaming content is ready to win players’ hearts in Colombia

EGT Digital’s vibrant slot games now enrich Colombia’s gaming landscape through a partnership with MegApuesta.

Press release.- EGT Digital‘s slot games are now available in Colombia. The first local online betting site to offer its customers the opportunity to try out the well-known titles from Bell Link and Single Progressive Series is megapuesta.co.

Juan Puerta, CEO of MegApuesta, said: “EGT Digital’s games are colourful, attractive, with high chances of winning, i.e. everything players are looking for.

“That’s why they immediately caught the attention of our visitors and I’m not surprised that they are currently among the most preferred proposals on our website.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared her excitement about the partnership with MegApuesta: “We are very happy that our gaming content is becoming available in more and more markets around the world and everywhere has been receiving very positive feedback so far.

“It seems that the Colombian gaming audience is also very receptive to our games and we are extremely grateful to MegApuesta for the opportunity given. I am confident that we will contribute to increasing the popularity of their casino and in the near future more of our games will be added to their portfolio. This collaboration will also pave the way for us for many more successful partnerships with other local operators.”