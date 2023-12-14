EGT Digital received a licence to operate on the Greek market

The Bulgarian igaming provider will be available in a number of popular online casinos in Greece.

Press release.- EGT Digital is already able to provide its gaming content to Greek operators after it received a licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission to operate on the local market.

This means that the top-performing games of the Bulgarian iGaming provider will be available in a number of popular online casinos in the country, revealing to players their exciting features and giving them numerous opportunities for winning and entertainment.

EGT Digital’s portfolio contains more than 90 slots, included in 4 top performing jackpots: Single Progressive Jackpot, Bell Link, High Cash and Clover Chance. The company’s wide range of games is being constantly enriched with new titles, designed to fit the tastes and requirements of different types of players. EGT Digital currently has a presence in over 50 countries worldwide and has established itself as one of the most preferred providers in each of them.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are very glad that we now have a licence for the Greek market, which has a high potential for our products.

“I am confident that our games will demonstrate an excellent performance, thus giving us the opportunity to sоlidify our leading positions in the region.”