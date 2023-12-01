EGT Digital’s X-Nave won the “Online platform of the year” prize from BEGE Awards 2023

X-Nave’s Gaming aggregator gives access to over 7 000 games across more than 100 providers.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one“ betting platform earned the award.

Press release.- EGT Digital‘s igaming platform X-Nave was acknowledged as the “Online platform of the year” from the 2023 edition of the BEGE Awards. The competition traditionally accompanies the BEGE Expo show and the EEGS conference and this year gave awards in a total of 22 categories, covering both land-based and digital aspects of the gaming industry.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one“ betting platform earned the prize, as it offers the technology and tools needed for a successful and competitive iGaming business to be built and maintained. X-Nave contains 4 main modules: CRM Engine, Sport product, Gaming aggregator and Payment Gateway.

The CRM Engine provides a wide range of player management tools and bonus features, through which casino managers are able to extend player sessions, increase reactivation, boost retention, and reduce bonus costs.

The Sport product includes competitive sports and e-sports coverage, virtual gaming, real-time and reliable betting data, an unrivalled number of markets, and industry-leading accuracy.

X-Nave’s Gaming aggregator gives access to over 7000 games across more than 100 providers and enables instant revenue, operations, and game offering boost. Its advanced integrated bonus features are a guarantee for endless entertainment, and the seamless integration ensures top performance and unforgettable experience for the players.

See also: EGT Digital’s jackpot top seller Clover Chance is live on Everbet

The Payment Gateway includes live reporting and monitoring, transaction and fee management, as well as an advanced rule engine for maximum efficiency and simple payment processing.

Each one of X-Nave’s modules can be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they are able to be integrated with developments of third-party providers, which makes the platform a very flexible solution.

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT Digital, commented: “X-Nave is designed to perform the best possible way so we can provide our customers and partners with the best product and the “Online platform of the year” award is а recognition that we successfully cope with this task.“