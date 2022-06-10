EGT Digital to present new in-house products at iGB Live! 2022

This year’s expo will take place from 5 to 8 July at RAI, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Press release.- The iGaming company is attending one of the biggest events this summer – iGB Live 2022, which is connecting 4 500+ iGaming and Affiliate pioneers to accelerate their business to the next level. This year’s expo will take place from 5 to 8 July at RAI, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Attendees will have the chance to explore EGT Digital’s portfolio and discover the company’s newest iGaming product – their first in-house developed instant games for the fans of pure entertainment and simple winnings.

At stand R20, EGT Digital will showcase its range of iGaming solutions, consisting of the X-Nave iGaming platform, some thrilling jackpots, and innovative products in the sports betting retail technology – the self-service betting terminals.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are happy to be back at one of the industry’s premier events and showcase our products to the community of visitors and partners. Given the scale of this event, we are excited to connect with the thousands of gaming executives, alongside operators, suppliers, affiliates, and other industry stakeholders. We believe our newest gaming releases will be well appreciated and will fulfil the specific needs of the markets.

Join us at stand R20. We are looking forward to seeing you there.”