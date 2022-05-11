EGT Digital announces a new deal with INBET Bulgaria

EGT Digital has entered a new agreement with Inbet.

Press release.- The platform provider and game developer, EGT Digital has entered a new agreement with Inbet. The Bulgarian bookmaker chose EGT Digital’s X-Nave iGaming platform and their latest jackpot products as a foundation of their business.

By using modular technology, X-Nave is a wise and flexible option, providing operators with the freedom to choose top events and markets that customize their offering. With the all-in-one solution, Inbet will operate with a highly customizable back-office portal, providing a real-time data, reporting module, and player account management system. The players will have access to betting services across 70 different sports, including eSports and Virtuals, in more than 1000 betting markets, covering 70 000 events per month.

The partnership will see EGT Digital’s extensive casino library go live on Inbet.com. The product catalogue features the Bell Link multi-denomination jackpot with four levels and a collection of single-game progressive jackpots. Inbet will offer a selection of thrilling game titles to its online players, including Rise of Ra, Vampire’s Night, Shining Crown, Versailles Gold, Burning Hot, etc., together with its attractive new jackpots.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital, commented:

“We are proud to bring our complete iGaming solution and next-generation casino content to a wide customer base such as the one that Inbet has. Through this partnership, together with Inbet we will enhance the players’ gaming experience and deliver a new level of entertainment.”

“We are excited to partner with EGT Digital, which we see as another great goal achieved by our company. Their portfolio of slot games has proven wide popularity in the industry, and we are sure that our players will enjoy this content on offer, as we are starting with some new attractive tournaments.

At Inbet, we are constantly on the lookout for new ways to provide a high-class experience to our players, and this is exactly what we expect from EGT Digital’s X-Nave iGaming platform.” said Tatyana Zhelyazkova, Head of Marketing at Inbet.

