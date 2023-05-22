EGT Digital to present its solutions for the future at Belgrade Future Gaming 2023

EGT Digital to showcase innovative products at Belgrade Future Gaming, including new games, platforms, and loyalty programs.

Press release.- EGT Digital together with EGT will participate in this year’s edition of Belgrade Future Gaming, which will be held on 30-31 May. The visitors will have the opportunity to see and test their innovative products at stand E1.

Along with the instant games and the well-known jackpot solutions Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and the five games with Single Progressive Jackpot, a main highlight of EGT Digital’s selection of games for the show will be the brand-new slot title Hermes Fortunes, featuring Clover Chance jackpot.

Hermes, Gods’ messenger, will bring good fortunes to the courageous players who are eager for more chances to win. Beautifully designed symbols will take them back to Ancient Greek times and Free spins with a win multiplier and a chance to re-trigger will add even more thrill to the gaming experience. The abundance of cascading wins will maximize the fun and keep players engaged for a long time.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will also be on display to showcase its products that could be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they are capable of being integrated with third parties.

Some of the latest novelties that will be available to the operators at Belgrade Future Gaming are new options for visualization of the sports events, as well as a new promotion called Quiz (sport prediction) free game. This will be a tournament where players will accumulate points based on free guesses on the outcome of selected events.

Guests at the stand will also be able to get acquainted with the new Sport jackpot, allowing players to place a monetary bet on a column of selected events and the operator can determine a prize fund to be divided among all who guessed.

A gamification and loyalty program will also be presented, which enables operators to define their own loyalty program using a full set of tools such as experience points, currency, player levels, missions and quests, achievements, and shop.

The self-service betting terminal (SSBT) of EGT Digital, which is a next-generation solution in the sports betting retail technology, will also unfold its great potential to the local gaming audience.

Aleksandar Kliska, general director of EGT Group d.o.o. Serbia, stated: “Belgrade Future Gaming is among the most important industry shows for the region and we are glad that we will take part in it once again.

“We have prepared an impressive product selection which I’m confident will meet the expectations and requirements of even the most demanding operators and players.”