EGT Digital’s games are already live in Ukraine

EGT Digital signed an agreement with the popular Ukrainian operator Favbet.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s titles are ready to become favourites to the customers of the popular Ukrainian operator Favbet.

The visitors are able to choose among all attractive propositions from the top performing jackpots Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and the five games with a Single Progressive Jackpot.

The multiplayer title xRide, which is among the newest additions to the Bulgarian provider’s portfolio, is also available to local players to add even more thrill to their experience.

“We are beyond happy that Favbet gave us the opportunity to present our games on the Ukrainian market,” commented Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital.

She added: “For us, it’s very important to create new types of gaming content which is tailored according to the players’ needs and requirements. That’s why together with the classic slots we developed games such as Sugartime, featuring cascading winnings and Buy-In features, as well as the latest proposition xRide, in which the winnings are generated by an increasing multiplier and the players are able to track in real-time the results of the other participants. I believe that our titles will meet and even exceed the operator’s expectations.”

Andrii Krasko, head of online casino at Favbet, also shared his thoughts about the partnership with EGT Digital: “We decided to collaborate with the Bulgarian company because we are constantly looking for new providers of fresh and attractive gaming content. It looks like we have made the right choice because the results demonstrated so far are excellent.”