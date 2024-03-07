EGT Digital to present a fascinating product display at its first SiGMA Africa show 

SiGMA Africa will take place March 12-13, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Press release.- EGT Digital along with EGT will participate in this year’s edition of SiGMA Africa for the first time. The igaming provider will take care to create a long-lasting impression on visitors by presenting them with a fascinating selection of its high-potential new and bestselling developments.

“Don’t miss the chance to visit our stand 07P on 12 and 13 March and learn how we can make your business even more successful,“ said Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital.

At guests’ disposal will be the top-performing jackpots Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot, which will show the exciting world of over 100 in-house developed slot titles. Among the main highlights will be Sugar Duke and Aztec Rush, the latest additions to Clover Chance.

Aztec Rush, as its name suggests, will reveal the world of the eponymous ancient civilization and will challenge those eager for adventures to win Emperor’s gold, while the toppling reel feature adds even more thrill to the game with its promises for hidden treasures.

Sugar Duke will present to players the Fun-fair, where Mr. Sugar Duke and his sweet companions will be waiting to take them on a dizzying tour, full of countless surprises and bonuses.

EGT Digital will showcase its instant games as well, standing out with their original design, classic rules and smooth gameplay.

The in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will be also on display to demonstrate its 4 modules: CRM Engine, Sport product, Casino aggregator and Payment Gateway. All of them can be both part of the turnkey solution or operate separately, as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

The CRM Engine provides a wide range of player management tools and bonus features. Visitors will become familiar with the numerous options for bonus campaigns, as well as its platform tournament module, which now offers opportunities for play with sports bets and a completely new type of tournament based on a competitive principle. The module will present its updated loyalty program and player journey tools too.

EGT Digital’s Sport product features competitive sports and esports coverage, virtual gaming, reliable real-time betting data, a great number of markets, and industry-leading accuracy. It will showcase its latest upgrades, providing operators with different tools to enrich their clients’ experience such as the in-house developed Feed aggregator, the Bet Builder for pre-match, as well as the Predefined Boost on Мultiple bets.

X-Nave’s Casino aggregator will also reveal its impressive portfolio, giving access to more than 10,000 games of more than 110 providers and guaranteeing instant revenue, operations, and game offering boost.

The live Payment Gateway enables end-to-end payment management through the user interface. It allows the operation of all payment methods and their limits on the payment pages, provides multiple integrations of various payment methods, reports and dashboards for analysis and is PCI-DSS Level 1 Compliant.

Ms. Drumeva concluded: “African countries are among our priority markets. I am pleased to say that we have already started partnerships with several operators in South Africa and the performance demonstrated by our games so far has been excellent. I believe that our participation in SIGMA Africa will give us the chance to meet with many more potential customers from the region who will be able to see and try our products on-site and this will have as a result many more deals closed.”