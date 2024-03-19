EGT Digital provides а game aggregation to bet365

The company will deliver exciting titles to players across Bulgaria.

Press Release.- EGT Digital has announced a strategic collaboration with the global gambling provider

bet365. The Bulgarian company has developed a game aggregator, through which some of the largest game providers in the Bulgarian market will become available to the operator. Among them are Amusnet, CT Interactive, Playson, Wazdan, 7mojos, 7777 gaming, as well as EGT Digital itself.

A bet365 spokesperson commented: “Bulgaria is an exciting market, and we’re thrilled to expand our gaming portfolio in the region. The aggregator, designed by the proven casino software developer EGT Digital, will enable us to enrich our Games product with high-quality slot games that have established themselves as favourites with local players”.

In addition, Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also expressed her expectations regarding the partnership with bet365: “We are very happy to work with one of the biggest brands in the gaming industry on a worldwide level and to have the opportunity to contribute to their success in our country. It’s an honour to us that bet365 chose EGT Digital and I am excited to see the results of our collaboration.”