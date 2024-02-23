EGT Digital is ready to make its impressive debut at SiGMA Eurasia 2024

Visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with EGT Digital’s rich gaming portfolio.

SiGMA Eurasia 2024 will take place February 26 – 27 in Dubai.

Press release.- EGT Digital is ready for its first participation in SiGMA Eurasia 2024, which will take place on 26 and 27 February. The company’s innovative igaming developments will be on display at stand 126P.

The visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with EGT Digital’s rich gaming portfolio, presented by the bestselling jackpots Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot, currently including more than 100 slot games.

Together with the well-known titles the visitors will be able to learn more about the latest additions to Clover Chance Sugar Duke and Aztec Rush. Sugar Duke will dive those eager for adventures and winning into the Fun-fair, where Mr. Sugar Duke and his sweet companions will be waiting to take them on a dizzying tour, full of countless bonus features.

Aztec Rush will reveal the world of the eponymous ancient civilization and will provide players with the chance to win Emperor’s gold, while the toppling reel feature will raise the excitement to sky-high levels with its promises for hidden treasures.

The selection of games will be complemented by the company’s instant proposals, which stand out with original design, classic rules and smooth gameplay.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will also demonstrate its 4 modules: Sport product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine and Payment Gateway, which can be both part of the turnkey solution or operate separately, as they allow integration with solutions of third-party providers.

The Sport product will showcase its latest upgrades, providing operators with different tools to enrich their clients’ experience such as the in-house developed Feed aggregator, the Bet Builder for pre-match, as well as the Predefined Boost on Мultiple bets.

EGT Digital’s CRM Engine will present new options for bonus campaigns like individual boost tokens for sports betting, prize drop campaigns and a tombola module. The platform tournament module will offer new options for play with sports bets, as well as a completely new type of tournament based on a competitive principle. The visitors will be able to see the updated loyalty program and player journey tools as well.

X-Nave’s Casino aggregator will also show its immersive offering that gives access to more than 10 000 games across more than 110 providers and enables instant revenue, operations, and game offering boost.

The live Payment Gateway, enabling end-to-end payment management through the user interface, will demonstrate its wide variety of options. It can be used to manage all payment methods and their limits on the payment pages, provides multiple integrations of various payment methods, reports and dashboards for analysis and is PCI-DSS Level 1 Compliant.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “I am happy that we have the opportunity to take part in this year’s edition of SiGMA Eurasia,” shared . “Our innovative products have great potential for this region and I am confident that they will generate great interest among operators, players and industry experts.”