EGT at FIJMA 2022: A successful start of the gaming shows season 

Press release.- On 15-17 March Euro Games Technology once again took part in the FIJMA show in Madrid, where it drew the attention of casino operators, players and industry experts with both the original design of its stand and the attractive gaming solutions for the casino and the B2 Saloon segment in Spain.

The two new jackpots Bell Link and Cai Fu Tian Jiang immediately stood out as favourites of the visitors. Bell Link is a four-level jackpot with two fixed and two progressive levels, all triggered by different colour bells. The jackpot system includes a special multigame Bell Link 1, containing 10 popular EGT games, an eponymous bonus game and the Reels Boost mode that enrich the gaming experience of players and at the same time grant many extras to the lucky ones.

Cai Fu Tian Jiang is another captivating 4-level jackpot solution of EGT, bringing the magic of the Far East and inspiring the brave seekers of adventures to dive into the exciting journey through Animals’ Riches, Pearls of Wealth, Expanded Riches and Incredible Lanterns in search of big winnings and entertainment. Players can win free games galore and even enter into a money picking stage, aiming to collect as much riches as possible.

The slot machines that aroused the greatest interest among the guests of FIJMA were G 50 J2 St, G 27-27 St and G 32-32 VIP. Including contemporary frameless design, a number of ergonomic features, intuitive controls and powered by Exciter III platform, these models have all the qualities to become a preferred choice for both operators and gaming audiences. Their excellent performance at FIJMA is eloquent testimony to this fact.

EGT’s hottest offer for the B2 Saloon market turned out to be the G 27-27 ST AWP cabinet. Together with the modern eye-catching look, the keyboard with dynamic touch display and electromechanical buttons, the crystal clear sound and high-quality graphics, the model is also the first gaming machine of EGT for this niche, which allows the incorporation of TITO system. The machine was presented with the Bell Link Jackpot, provided with the popular Hold and Spin feature in Spain, as well as with the Red HD Collection Saloon, consisting of 12 of the most enchanting titles in the Bulgarian company’s portfolio.

“FIJMA is a very important show for us“, shared Mr Kristian Kostovski, director of EGT Spain. “It provided us with the great opportunity to meet our customers and friends again and to show them our new developments. ЕGT’s stand greeted many more visitors this year in comparison to 2019 when the show was last held.

“As the main reason for this, I see the fact that now we offer B2 Saloon products, as well as the products of EGT Digital, especially the High Cash Series, presented by three video slots – Dragons Realm, Princess Cash, and LepreChance Treasury, which have great potential for the Spanish market. I’m proud to say that we had a very successful exhibition and confirmed many new deals with existing and new clients for both the casino and B2 Saloon segments. I expect these installations to be accomplished in the next few months.”