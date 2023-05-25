Eduardo Aching: “Konami has a very strong pipeline for the next several months”

Eduardo Aching, vice president of International Gaming Operations at Konami Gaming, prepares us for surprises.

Exclusive interview.- Konami Gaming has been accompanying casinos around the globe as they bounce back from the pandemic. Focus Gaming News checked in with Eduardo Aching, vice president of International Gaming Operations, to get the latest from the supplier.

Konami has seen the land-based gaming industry rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic region by region, and Latin America has been no exception. “Last year, we saw a positive trend all over Latin America,” Aching notes. “The customers were more excited. They were still a little cautious in their investments, but the news we were getting from the operators was more and more positive.”

He recognises that the pandemic has changed the world, including the gaming business and that operators have had to adapt, but he says a lot has been learned and that operators are focusing more on customers as a result.

“A very complete package”

Of course, Konami never stopped. It’s been developing new games and cabinets and Aching assures us that Konami “has a very strong pipeline for the next several months”. Of the Konami products he’s seen launch in his career, he considers the company’s DIMENSION series as the highlight – the “the latest and greatest we have”. As for games, it is the success of the mystery progressive Mystical Pearl.

“There are some very exciting surprises for operators and the Dimension series of products is the latest and greatest we have,” Aching says. “We already started several months ago to deploy the special DIMENSION 27, and we’re getting some very good results.”

Konami’s next conference will be the Peru Gaming Show on June 14 and 15, and Aching says he’s excited about new products to be revealed. This will include the official local launch of DIMENSION 27 and 49, but Aching’s not giving away too much yet.

