Edict egaming is granted gaming licence by Malta Gaming Authority

Edict egaming has been granted an MGA licence to operate its online gaming offering in licenced markets in the EU.

Press release.- Edict egaming GmbH, an experienced expert for high-quality online casino solutions based in Hamburg, was recently granted a gaming licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

This entitles the Gauselmann Group subsidiary to operate its online gaming offering in licensed markets in the EU. The edict Malta Limited affiliate has held an MGA licence for a number of years, in addition to licences from the UK Gambling Commission, the Gambling Supervision Commission of the Isle of Man as well as the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

“We are proud to have been granted a further MGA licence and will continue in our endeavour to obtain B2B licences wherever this is possible in regulated markets. We are planning to expand our presence in North America and will soon apply for a licence in Ontario,” explains Dominic-Daniel Liénard, CEO of edict egaming GmbH.

Since 2001, the state supervisory authority MGA has been issuing and monitoring gaming licences to operators of land-based and virtual casinos, gaming arcades and betting shops that have a registered office in Malta.

Obtaining a licence from the MGA is linked to very high requirements for the licensee, meaning that online gamers can rely on a reputable operator when using an MGA-licensed online casino.