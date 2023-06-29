Dutch police bust another illegal poker tournament

Police officers raided a poker tournament in a small town in collaboration with the Dutch gambling regulator.

The Netherlands.- Dutch police officers in cooperation with the national gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) claims to have busted another illegal poker tournament. The event was taking place in the small town of Waddinxveen, located in the province of South Holland near Gouda.

The KSA said it has seen intelligence indicating that the tournament was going take place, allowing police to coordinate the raid in order to catch the event in progress with dozens of players participating. Police are said to have confiscated thousands of euros in stakes and a number of poker tables.

The regulator said police had interviewed participants and had tracked down the suspected organisers. Their investigation continues.

The raid comes after police arrested 11 people in a raid on a suspected illegal poker game in Amsterdam last month. The KSA also took part in that operation in Nieuwpoortkade, Amsterdam-West. Playing cards, drugs, firearms and electronic devices were reportedly seized at the premises. Police said that investigations were ongoing while the KSA is also preparing a report on the case.