Dutch gambling regulator warns JOI Gaming over use of celebrities

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has issued a warning against JVH Gaming’s JOI Gaming for using celebrities for marketing during Jack’s Racing Day. It said several campaigns for the one-day event last year included people who were considered role models in the Netherlands, which is forbidden under Dutch gambling regulations.

Breaches included showing role models signing Jack’s Racing Day caps and photos of celebrities posing with event staff wearing uniforms with the Jack’s logo. The KSA ordered the offending content to be removed, with JOI to face a penalty of €50,000 per day up to €250,000 if it failed to do so. Any repeated breach related to the same event could lead to a penalty of €200,000 per day up to €1m.

The KSA said the rules regarding role models were designed to protect vulnerable groups, including young people.

Dutch gambling reforms

New Dutch gambling reforms will come into force on October 1, introducing mandatory checks for players surpassing monthly deposit limits. Meanwhile, the new coalition government of the Netherlands has named Teun Struycken as minister for legal protection.

The position puts the New Social Contract (NSC) MP in charge of gambling policy as the new government picks up the review of gambling legislation begun by the previous administration.

The appointment may concern gambling operators as the NSC is known for an anti-gambling stance, having proposed a ban on online gambling in its election manifesto. It said at the time that “generous government policies” had caused online gambling to “explode”, leading to issues with debt, crime and gambling addiction. The Dutch Parliament has voted in favour of a ban on online slots and a ban on all gambling advertising, and the coalition government’s proposed budget plan includes a hike in gambling tax.