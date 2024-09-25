Dutch gambling reforms: Holland Casino must comply with ad restrictions, minister says

Folkert Idsinga says Holland Casino was contacted after comments about the hike in gambling tax.

The Netherlands.- Folkert Idsinga, the Dutch secretary of state of tax affairs, has told parliament that the state-controlled casino operator Holland Casino must comply with rules on gambling advertising. He said the Ministry of Finance has been in contact with the casino operator after CEO Petra de Ruiter warned of aggressive campaigns if the government hiked gambling tax.

With plans to increase gambling tax in two phases now confirmed, Idsinga said the ministry had contacted Holland Casino to clarify that it must not breach advertising rules. He said the operator had assured him that it has no plans to “significantly increase its marketing expenditure”.

He said: “It has never been Holland Casino’s intention to attract more customers with aggressive marketing campaigns. As a state-owned company, I expect Holland Casino to comply with laws and regulations and set an example for the gambling sector. This is essential for Holland Casino’s operations.”

Folkert Idsinga

Meanwhile, prime minister Dick Schoof has expressed his confidence in the new coalition governments’ plans to reform gambling laws and reduce high-risk gambling. Addressing the Kamer after the confirmation of tax rise in the government’s budget presentation, he said it was the government’s duty to discourage gambling. He said reforms to gambling laws would continue with the aim being to protect consumers, prevent addiction and to tackle fraud.

As for the decision to introduce the rise in gambling tax in two phases, Schoof said the aim was to lessen the potential impact on sports funding.

He said: “One of the reasons for delaying this was the strong opposition from the sports sector.” He added: “We recognise the concerns from sporting bodies, but we’re committed to making gambling less attractive while ensuring sports funding remains intact.”

On October 10, secretary of state for legal protections Teun Struycken will present the Kamer with the Ministry of Justice’s proposal on the new gambling reforms in the Netherlands. A decision on the measures is expected later in the year after consultations and a review of the gambling market.

Struycken has suggested that the gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) may be given more powers to go after operators that offer online gambling without a Dutch licence. He made the comment after Christian Union MP Mirjam Bikker raised concerns about the advertising of unlicensed operators. Bikker suggested the KSA should be given the power to order internet service providers to block unlicensed sites.