Dutch gambling: could the KSA get more powers? 

The secretary of state for legal protection has hinted that the regulator may be given powers to block unlicensed sites.

The Netherlands.- The secretary of state for legal protection, Teun Struycken, has suggested that Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) may be given more powers to go after operators that offer online gambling without a Dutch licence. Responding to parliamentary questions last week, he said: “An essential distinction in market regulation is that regulated parties are carefully monitored and that illegal parties are dealt with harshly.”

He added: “The problem with illegal parties…is that they are difficult to deal with. They are furtive and repeatedly find very cunning and very quick ways to continue their illegal activities.”

Teun Struycken

The comments came after Christian Union MP Mirjam Bikker raised concerns about the advertising of unlicensed operators. Bikker suggested the KSA should be given the power to order internet service providers to block unlicensed sites.

A vote on such a move back in 2016 failed, with some politicians arguing against state intervention in the operation of the Internet. However, the new coalition government has a tougher view, and there’s now speculation that Struycken may aim to include an amendment in Dutch gambling reforms to give the KSA more powers.

New Dutch gambling reforms

An upcoming round of Dutch gambling reforms will come into force on October 1, introducing mandatory checks for players surpassing monthly deposit limits. However, the Dutch Parliament has voted in favour of a ban on online slots and a ban on all gambling advertising. While Weerwind was unlikely to heed that call, Struycken’s political allegiance makes him more likely to take it on. Meanwhile, the coalition government’s proposed budget plan includes a hike in gambling tax.