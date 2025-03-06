DSTGAMING shortlisted for four awards at SPiCE South Asia 2025

DSTGAMING has been shortlisted for four prestigious awards at SPiCE South Asia Eventus Awards 2025, recognizing its innovation and excellence in igaming technology.

Press release.- DSTGAMING has been shortlisted in four major categories at the SPiCE South Asia Eventus Awards 2025, an event that recognises excellence in the igaming industry.

The company said: “This prestigious acknowledgement highlights DSTGAMING’s continuous innovation and technological advancements in the sector.”

The nominations include:

Innovation of the Year Award

Developer of the Year Award

Best B2B Digital Platform Award

Technology Provider of the Year Award

SPiCE South Asia is a leading igaming conference, bringing together key industry players, innovators, and decision-makers. The Eventus Awards celebrate the companies that drive progress and shape the future of online gaming in the region.

A testament to innovation and excellence

DSTGAMING said its inclusion across multiple categories underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for igaming operators. From state-of-the-art gaming platforms to customised white-label solutions, the company continues to push the boundaries of technology, providing seamless, scalable, and efficient solutions for operators worldwide.

As the industry evolves, DSTGAMING remains committed to providing operators with the most advanced and adaptable solutions, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for both businesses and players.

The company said: “The winners will be announced during the SPiCE South Asia 2025 event, bringing together some of the best minds in the igaming sector. DSTGAMING extends its gratitude to the organisers, partners, and clients for their continuous support.”