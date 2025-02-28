DSTGAMING to attend SiGMA Africa 2025

DSTGAMING will showcase its igaming solutions at SiGMA Africa 2025 in Cape Town, March 10-12, at Booth 42P.

Press release.- DSTGAMING is set to make its mark at SiGMA Africa 2025, one of the leading events in the igaming industry, taking place from March 10-12, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa. As a key player in the sector, DSTGAMING will showcase its advanced white-label casino solutions and technology-driven gaming innovations at Booth 42P.

SiGMA Africa serves as a hub for industry professionals, investors, and gaming operators, offering a platform to explore market trends, regulatory insights, and the latest technological advancements. With Africa’s igaming sector experiencing significant growth, DSTGAMING is committed to supporting operators with tailored B2B solutions that enhance business efficiency and player engagement.

At Booth 42P, DSTGAMING will present its state-of-the-art igaming platform solutions, which include:

Scalable white-label casino platforms designed for both new and established operators

Advanced back-office management tools for seamless operations

Comprehensive payment integrations optimised for the African market

Engaging gaming content focused on player retention and user experience

“Attendees are invited to explore DSTGAMING’s full suite of solutions and discover how the company’s expertise can drive business success in Africa’s dynamic igaming market,” said the company.