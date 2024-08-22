DSTGaming secures “Online Casino Provider 2024” Award at SBWA+ Summit

The renowned Sports Betting West Africa+ summit will take place until August 23 in Accra, Ghana.

The company has been recognised at the prestigious SBA+Summit Eventus Awards.

Press release.- DSTGaming has secured a prestigious award at the SBWA + Summit Eventus Awards ceremony. The company was honoured in the category “Online Casino Provider Award 2024”.

The company stated: “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering top-tier gaming solutions.

“A huge thank you to our dedicated team and valued partners for making this achievement possible. We look forward to continuing our journey of providing the best in online gaming.”

The 9th annual edition of the Sports Betting West Africa+ summit is taking place from 21 to 23 August 2024 in Accra, Ghana.

Sports Betting West Africa+ (SBWA+) Summit has gained the reputation as a “deal-closer” event so get the bubbly ready to celebrate new business dealings and partnerships at the 9th annual edition.

DSTGAMING is an igaming solution provider that specialises in developing Online Casino Software, CRM Software, Casino Games Aggregator API, and Payment Solutions.

The company’s name stands for Digital Startup Technology in Gaming and it was founded in 2016 by a team of professional developers with over 10 years of experience in the igaming industry.