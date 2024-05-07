DraftKings Sports & Social to open in Ohio

DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment will open the new location on May 9.

US.- DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment will open the new DraftKings Sports & Social in Short North, Ohio, on May 9. The venue is in the former Melt Bar & Grilled.

The 5,500-square-foot bar and restaurant will offer a 37-foot LED media wall and 20 additional high-definition TVs. Customers will be able to bet through the DraftKings Sportsbook app, and they will be able to participate in daily fantasy sports contests from their mobile devices.

The partnership has already seen the PBR Cowboy Bar open at Easton Town Center in February. DraftKings has previously opened Sports & Social locations in Detroit and Nashville.

Michael Kibort, vice president of product operations for DraftKings, said: “We have created a premier entertainment, sports and dining destination for fans and fun-seekers to enjoy. Columbus is a really special city, and we’re looking forward to being able to offer our customers in Ohio an exciting in-person experience with our innovative mobile sportsbook app.”

Ohio sports betting handle reaches $808.2m in March

Ohio’s sports betting handle was $808.2m in March, according to Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a 20.4 per cent increase over February and 9.6 per cent higher than the same month last year. Of the total, $784.8m was taken through online wagering.

Adjusted gross revenue was $63.8m, down 3.8 per cent from February and down 32.8 per cent from March 2023, when Ohio sportsbooks took $95m in the state’s second month of legal sports betting.