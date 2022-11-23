DraftKings Sports & Social to launch in Michigan

DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment have announced that they will open their first venue at Somerset Collection in Troy on December 1.

US.- DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment will open their first DraftKings Sports & Social venue at Somerset Collection in Troy, Michigan, on December 1. The companies began a strategic partnership in 2021.

The 10,400-square-foot venue will feature a 32-foot LED media wall and will host game days with Mcs and DJs. It will have live fan cams, games, visual displays, music and light effects.

Customers will be able to access DraftKings’ online sportsbook and casino platforms in the venue. A DraftKings Lounge will be offered for events, with a dog-friendly outdoor patio, live music and a variety of social games.

Jeremy Elbaum, SVP of business development at DraftKings, said: “It’s been great collaborating with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment on this exciting project, which will deliver sports fans a great game day experience. With a shared commitment to innovation and entertainment, we look forward to opening our doors to customers in the Metro Detroit area.”

Scott Steenrod, COO of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, added: “Our core mission with DraftKings Sports & Social is to ‘raise the sports bar’ and set the new standard for dining and sports entertainment. Forging this strategic relationship with DraftKings, an industry leader in sports betting, has allowed us to create an iconic entertainment and dining destination where sports entertainment and sports betting will come together to create a truly premier experience.

Nathan Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Company, commented: “This new destination will combine three things that our guests love – sports, entertainment, and dining. DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment are creating a culinary, sensory experience that we believe will be the first of its kind in Michigan. Like so many of our exclusive retailers, we are pleased that DraftKings Sports & Social selected Somerset Collection as its premier location.”

DraftKings and Bay Resort & Casino, in Michigan, recently celebrated the opening of a permanent retail DraftKings Sportsbook, which includes expanded amenities and entertainment options.

Michigan reports record igaming revenue in October

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators have reported a combined $190.2m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for October. That’s an increase of 7.7 per cent from September’s $176.5m.

Internet gaming gross receipts were a state record $141m, beating the $132.4m record set in April 2022 and up 9.5 per cent from September’s $128.7m. The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported gross sports betting receipts of $49.2m compared with $47.8m in September – a 2.9 per cent increase.

Combined adjusted internet gaming and internet sports betting receipts were $158.5m – $126.7m from gaming and $31.8m from sports betting. Monthly internet gaming receipts were up $10.9m or 9.4 per cent and sports betting up by $4.6m or 16.9 per cent compared with September.