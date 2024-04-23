DraftKings names Lori Kalani as chief responsible gaming officer

Kalani will report to DraftKings CEO Jason Robins.

US.- DraftKings has announced the appointment of Lori Kalani as chief responsible gaming officer. She will report to CEO Jason Robins.

Kalani was a partner at the Cozen O’Connor law firm and co-chaired the State Attorneys General practice. DraftKings said: “Kalani’s nuanced understanding of regulatory environments and her expertise in representing clients in industry-shaping challenges that intersected law, politics, and policy make her the ideal leader to advance the company’s responsible gaming initiatives.”

Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings, said: “Responsible gaming is one of our top priorities and it is a core part of our mission to build games that our customers can enjoy responsibly. In this leadership role, Lori will further advance our responsible gaming initiatives and uphold our commitment to setting new industry standards.”

Kalani commented: “I have long admired DraftKings’ impact as an entertainment and engagement platform that brings a community of gaming enthusiasts together. Joining DraftKings represents an exciting opportunity for me to bolster the efforts of the company and look for opportunities to reinforce our responsible gaming initiatives.

“I am eager to partner with colleagues, regulators, industry leaders, and community advocates to further demonstrate DraftKings’ commitment to responsible gaming and promote a healthy gaming environment for all customers.”

In March, DraftKings announced leadership changes effective May 1. Alan Ellingson will replace Jason Park as chief financial officer as Park steps up to become chief transformation officer. Park, who joined DraftKings as chief financial officer in June 2019, will lead tech initiatives and seek additional operating efficiencies. He will also oversee the integration of the proposed acquisition of Jackpocket. Ellingson, currently senior vice president, finance and analytics, joined the firm in 2020.