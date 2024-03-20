DraftKings announces leadership changes

Jason Park has been named chief transformation officer and Alan Ellingson chief financial officer.

Park, who joined DraftKings as chief financial officer in June 2019, will lead tech initiatives and seek additional operating efficiencies. He will also oversee the integration of the proposed acquisition of Jackpocket. Ellingson, currently senior vice president, finance and analytics, joined the firm in 2020.

Jason Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of DraftKings, said: “I have asked Jason Park to take on a new role at DraftKings to address and capture large efficiency opportunities that I expect will generate significant incremental profitability over the coming years. Jason’s unique skill set, based on his accomplishments over the last five years as our chief financial officer and 11 years as a private equity operating partner, will allow us to further improve how we operate. In addition, I’m confident he will unlock the benefits of our proposed acquisition of Jackpocket following its closing to strengthen DraftKings’ position in U.S. online gaming.”

“I am very excited to elevate Alan Ellingson to chief financial officer and have him continue to lead the company on the very clear path that we have laid out. Alan has been with DraftKings for more than four years, has extensive experience across our finance and analytics teams, and most importantly, deeply understands our core value drivers and focus on maximizing shareholder value.”

Park commented: “I am thrilled to take on this new role which tackles several significant opportunities to improve how we operate and taps into my passion for building great and highly efficient companies. Alan is perfectly suited to seamlessly step into the chief financial officer role as an established company leader with deep credibility across the entire organization. I look forward to assisting with this transition and continuing to deliver value for our shareholders. We will provide more information on the transformation program during our next earnings call.”

Ellingson said: “We have built a world class finance organization, and I look forward to expanding my leadership role with the team. In addition, I look forward to working closely with Jason Robins to deliver outstanding financial performance and generate incredible shareholder returns.”