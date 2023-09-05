Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino launches video poker tournament

The poker event will take place every Thursday at 6pm.

US.- Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas has presented a weekly Video Poker Tournament. Players will be able to compete for cash prizes every Thursday at 6pm.

The venue opened its Caesars Sportsbook in January. Its the first Caesars Sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas. It offers three betting windows, multiple self-service betting kiosks and a massive LED TV viewing wall to accompany multiple odds boards.

Meanwhile, the World Poker Tour (WPT) has announced details of the WPT World Championship at Wynn Las Vegas. It will run from December 12 to 21 with four starting flights and a televised final table and will feature a $40m guaranteed prize pool.

Nevada gaming revenue climbs to $1.4bn in July

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.4bn in gaming revenue in July. That’s an increase of 6.7 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $834.9m, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.2bn, a 7.5 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 6 per cent year-on-year.