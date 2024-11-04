Aristidis Tsikouras celebrates its 25º anniversary with Merkur Group

The CEO of GeWeTe commemorates its silver jubilee.

Press release.- GeWeTe CEO Aristidis Tsikouras celebrated its 25 years of service with Merkur Group on November 1.

Based in Troisdorf, Tsikouras started his career in 1999 as a field sales representative for adp Merkur. In 2003, he was appointed head of sales of GeWeTe Geldwechsel- und Sicherheitstechnik GmbH in Mechernich, in which role he was responsible for planning, management, and control of operations in the areas of project management, sales, and graphic design/trade fair.

In 2006, he was granted general commercial power of representation (Prokura) and in 2008 he joined executive management as director of sales. From mid-2013, he was responsible for all corporate functions except for development and quality management in his role as managing director.

Since 2019 the 52-year-old has been the sole managing director of the money management specialist. Aristidis Tsikouras said: “I have always felt a great sense of trust at the Merkur Group. Early on, I was given the opportunity to take responsibility for staff and to run a company. For that, I am very grateful.”

In his position as managing director, the Jubilarian takes care of the operating and strategic management of GeWeTe in consultation with the management board of the Merkur Group. His duties also include representing the company nationally and internationally to customers and business partners as well as final planning, management, and control of all business processes. The development and implementation of national and international product and market strategies are also within his remit. He is proud not only of GeWeTe’s market leadership in Germany but also of the effective internationalisation of the company and its successful US market entry.

Tsikouras added: “Enjoying my work has always been important to me – and I still enjoy it as much as I did 25 years ago. The Management Board and entrepreneurial family have always given me encouragement and support. I would also like to thank my GeWeTe colleagues at home and abroad, who have been doing great work for decades.” The 52-year-old is married and has two children. Outside of work, he plays sport and is a fan of 1. FC Köln football club.

“The entrepreneurial family, board, and management of Merkur.com AG congratulate Mr. Tsikouras on his jubilee and thank him for his excellent service”, the company stated.