DJs VINAI, DJ Amber Na, Oshien Zuky and Clinton Sparks to perform at Manila event

The end-of-event occasion will be held on the 21st of July.

SiGMA Asia 2023 will take place from the 19th to 22nd of July, in Pasay, Manila.

Press release.- SiGMA Asia announced that its entertainment lineup for the closing night party taking place as part of its Manila event this July, will include DJs Vinai, DJ Amber Na, Oshien Zuky, and Clinton Sparks.

Alongside generous sponsorship from Evolution, the end-of-event occasion will be held at the TGR Bar on the 21st of July, from 9 pm until the early hours of the morning. The club, which is located in the popular Metro Manila district, was also the setting for the SiGMA Manila launch party held earlier this year.

DJs VINAI

VINAI, an Italian DJ duo made up of Alessandro and Andrea Vinai are renowned DJs and producers who have made an indelible mark on the electronic dance music (EDM) scene. With a passion for music ingrained in their upbringing, VINAI’s journey began in the early 2010s.

They quickly gained recognition for their energetic performances and infectious melodies, propelling them to the forefront of the EDM landscape. Known for their high-octane tracks and captivating live shows, DJ VINAI masterfully blends elements of progressive house, electro, and big room sounds, crafting a distinctive style that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Their chart-topping hits, including “Raveology” and “How We Party,” have garnered massive support from fellow DJs and festival-goers, solidifying DJ VINAI’s status as an influential force in the EDM realm. With their boundless energy and innovative approach to production, DJ VINAI continues to push boundaries and captivate fans with their exhilarating musical journey.

DJ Amber Na

DJ Amber Na is a highly accomplished DJ and producer hailing from Canada. With a lifelong passion for music, Amber began her career in the early 2000s, swiftly gaining recognition for her distinct style and mesmerizing performances.

Her deep-rooted love for progressive house and techno genres shines through in her productions, as she intricately weaves together hypnotic melodies, driving beats, and atmospheric soundscapes. Amber’s ability to create an immersive musical experience has earned her a dedicated following worldwide.

With releases on esteemed labels and collaborations with renowned artists, DJ Amber has cemented her place in the electronic music scene. Her sets, characterized by seamless transitions and a captivating blend of emotions, take listeners on an unforgettable sonic journey. Combining technical prowess with a deep understanding of crowd dynamics, DJ Amber’s performances leave a lasting impression, making her an influential figure in the realm of progressive house and techno music.

Oshien Zuky

Oshien Zuky is a talented DJ known for his style and captivating performances. With a passion for music and a knack for reading the crowd, Oshien Zuky has been making waves in the electronic music scene. Their eclectic mixes blend different genres and create an immersive experience for the audience, leaving them craving for more. With their infectious energy and skillful track selection, Oshien Zuky continues to leave a lasting impression on dancefloors around the world.

Clinton Sparks

DJ Clinton Sparks is a highly acclaimed DJ, producer, and songwriter known for his dynamic presence and eclectic musical style. Hailing from the United States, Clinton Sparks has been making waves in the music industry since the early 2000s. With an extensive background in radio, he possesses an innate ability to connect with audiences through his diverse selections and seamless mixes.

Clinton’s career highlights include collaborating with chart-topping artists and producing hit tracks that have topped the charts. His versatility as a DJ allows him to effortlessly blend various genres, including hip-hop, EDM, and pop, creating a vibrant and infectious atmosphere on the dance floor.

Renowned for his showmanship and infectious energy, DJ Clinton Sparks continues to push boundaries and captivate crowds with his electrifying performances. With his innate talent for curating unforgettable experiences, Clinton Sparks remains a driving force in the DJ industry, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape. Clinton Sparks will also attend the AIBC Asia conference, where he’ll deliver a keynote on the 21st.