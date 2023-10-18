Digitalisation makes data protection increasingly important

The Data Protection Coordinators from the Gauselmann Group came together at Schloss Benkhausen for the workshop.

Gauselmann Group Data Protection Coordinators meet for a workshop.

Press release.- Hacker attacks can cause immense damage – especially to companies. Attempts to steal or encrypt data are not uncommon. To protect itself against such attacks, the Gauselmann Group attaches great importance to matters of data protection and data security.

Against this background, Gauselmann AG’s central Data Protection department recently invited 20 Data Protection Coordinators to attend a national data protection workshop at Schloss Benkhausen. The aim was to bring the participants up to date on current developments and to develop common positions.

Alongside issues such as transparency and the duty to inform, the use of artificial intelligence in the company context was also a topic of discussion. Data security, Microsoft Office 365 and ESG data were also covered, as well as the tools Wave, DocuSign and DeepL. The central Data Protection department had invited in-house and external experts to deliver keynote speeches.

Ludwig Beckmann, chief compliance officer at the Gauselmann Group, said: “The workshop offered the participants a valuable platform for sharing and expanding questions relating to data protection and once again highlighted the immense importance of data protection within the digital world as well as within the Gauselmann Group with its customers and players.

“This recognition underlines the need for continuous training and cooperation in this field, he said.