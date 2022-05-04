Delaware sports betting revenue down 44.5% year-on-year in March

Delaware reported a decline in its sports betting handle and revenue.

US.- Delaware’s sports betting revenue for March amounted to $553,465, a decline of 44.5 per cent compared to March 2021 ($966,752). Stakes fell 22.4 per cent, with players in Delaware betting $5.2m, down 22.4 per cent compared to the $6.7m wagered in March last year.

The figures were, however, better than the previous month, with revenue 464 per cent higher than the $98,135 posted in February. The handle was close to the $5.4m wagered in February month.

Players placed 168,561 wagers in the process and won $4.5m from sports betting during March. There is no online sports betting market in Delaware.

Delaware Park, which was dethroned by Dover Downs in February, reclaimed the top spot in terms of both revenue and handle. It posted $281,719 in revenue from a $2.6m handle. Dover Downs came in second place with $158,120 in revenue off a handle of $1.5m, while Harrington Raceway took $113,626 in revenue from a $1.1m handle.

iGaming in Delaware

Online casino operators in Delaware delivered strong results in March according to figures released by the Delaware Lottery. The state’s online gaming handle reached $37.4m, up from $30.7m in March last year and up 53.3 per cent from $24.4m in February this year.

Revenue amounted to $1m, an improvement of 18.8 per cent from the $843,247 recorded the previous month and beating the $897,781 from March 2021.

The popular in-state video lottery vertical accounted for the vast majority of revenue at $897,267 while online table games revenue reached $68,755 and the internet poker rake and fee $36,051. Consumers wagered $22.7m on internet video lottery games and $14.7m on online table games.

