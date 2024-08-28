Delaware igaming revenue reaches $5.2m in July

Revenue increased by 339.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Delaware igaming revenue was $5.2m in July, up 3.3 per cent from June and up 339.5 per cent year-on-year. Revenue has been above $3m for seven straight months.

Delaware Park Casino posted $2.9m in revenue, earning $1m from table games and $1.8m from slots. Bally’s Dover recorded $1m, with $298.600 in table game revenue and $720,000 in slots revenue, and Harrington Casino & Raceway reported $5.2m, with $1.6m in table games and $1m in slots.

In July, AGSi, AGS’ Interactive division and igaming content arm, went live in Delaware with Rush Street Interactive (RSI).