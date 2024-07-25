AGSi launches in Delaware with Rush Street Interactive

It’s the fifth US state where AGSi’s igaming content is available.

US.- AGSi, AGS’ Interactive division and iGaming content arm, is now live in Delaware with Rush Street Interactive (RSI). The launch marks the fifth US state where AGSi’s igaming content is available and the eighth jurisdiction where AGS has partnered with RSI.

Zoe Ebling, AGS vice president of Interactive, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Rush Street Interactive as they spearhead Delaware’s online gaming market. This expansion underscores our commitment to enhancing and creating unique player experiences. As BetRivers revitalizes the market, AGS is excited to be at the forefront of delivering innovative gaming content. This launch paves the way for more dynamic initiatives from our partnership.”

Delaware igaming revenue reaches $3.9m in May

Igaming revenue in Delaware was $3.9m in May, up 216 per cent from May 2023 but down 12.2 per cent from April. Two of the state’s three online casinos saw a monthly drop in revenue. Bally’s Dover reported $776,191, down 25.4 per cent and Harrington $848,354, down 39.3 per cent from April ($1.4m). Delaware Park reported $2.3m, up 13.6 per cent from April. All three saw significant year-on-year growth.