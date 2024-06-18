Delaware igaming revenue reaches $3.9m in May

Revenue decreased 12.2 per cent from April.

US.- Igaming revenue in Delaware was $3.9m in May, up 216 per cent from May 2023 but down 12.2 per cent from April.

Two of the state’s three online casinos saw a monthly drop in revenue. Bally’s Dover reported $776,191, down 25.4 per cent and Harrington $848,354, down 39.3 per cent from April ($1.4m). Delaware Park reported $2.3m, up 13.6 per cent from April. All three saw significant year-on-year growth.

Delaware bill proposes multi-app sports betting

Delaware is considering expanding its sports betting market by allowing multiple apps. Currently, the state has an exclusive contract with BetRivers.

Representative Frank Cooke’s bill responds to a recommendation from a legislative working group to permit up to six mobile sports betting operators. Advocates argue that competition will benefit the state, but projections suggest a potential annual revenue loss of $3m.