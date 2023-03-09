David Thorpe to step down as Arena Racing Company chairman

Thorpe will step down from the role on April 30 after nearly a decade.

UK.- The British racecourse operator Arena Racing Company (ARC) has announced that its chairman David Thorpe will step down. Thorpe, who has held the position since April 2014, will leave the post on April 30.

Before taking up the role, Thorpe was chairman of the Racecourse Association and Arena Leisure. He has served on the boards of the Horserace Betting Levy Board and the British Horseracing Authority.

He said: “I have decided that, after nearly a decade as chairman, it is the right time to step down. I look forward to some more time in retirement, as well as the opportunity to pursue other interests.

“It has been a significant source of pride to see the company flourish and grow over the past few years, and without doubt we have assembled an incredibly smart, passionate and hard-working team. I am equally delighted to have been part of creating a new industry structure, a major improvement which should serve the sport well in to the future.

“I am sure the company will only continue to get stronger and more successful over the coming years, and I am proud to have played a part in that foundation for growth.”

ARC chief executive Martin Cruddace added: “David has been an exceptional chairman, and we have been very fortunate to have benefitted from his experience and expertise for such a long tenure.

“He has played a pivotal role in the growth and transformation of the company over that time, and his detailed knowledge of the industry has been an enormous help.

“Both myself and our shareholders would like to thank him for his expertise, hard work and support, and completely understand his decision to step down.”

In November, ARC completed its acquisition of omnichannel content distributor Vermantia, in which it had held a majority stake since March 2018. The company said the acquisition was part of its strategy to build vertically integrated technologies and create a unique global racing offering in global racing.

Last month it announced the launch of a new horse racing tote betting channel ARC Media International (AMI) to provide enhanced exposure for tote betting and an updated service for retail bookmakers.

The channel will cover over 700 fixtures from the ARC’s 16 tracks and some independent venues, including Doncaster, Ascot and Lingfield Park. Racing and betting information will be provided via custom-designed graphics, while a live racing commentator and in-studio analyst will provide tips for customers at retail betting shops.