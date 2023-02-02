ARC lanches new tote betting channel with Vermantia

ARC Media International aim to give more exposure for tote betting.

UK.- Arena Racing Company (ARC) has developed a new media service with the omnichannel distribution provider Vermantia. The new horse racing tote betting channel ARC Media International (AMI) will aim to provide enhanced exposure for tote betting and an updated service for retail bookmakers.

The channel will cover over 700 fixtures from the ARC’s 16 tracks and some independent venues, including Doncaster, Ascot and Lingfield Park. Racing and betting information will be provided via custom-designed graphics, while a live racing commentator and in-studio analyst will provide tips for customers at retail betting shops.

Mark Kingston, ARC’s director of media and technology, said: “The AMI service is a top-quality Tote betting channel in the international markets, being a perfect mix of premium racing content, rich racing and betting data, modern design, and advanced automated technology.

“Its success has been seen from the beginning, being already adopted by multiple influential operators in the US, Europe, and South Africa.”

The channel uses Vermantia’s CAP (Complex Automated Production) technology. ARC bought Vermantia last year to boost its omnichannel capabilities and enhance its global racing product.

Vermantia CTO Menelaos Ladopoulos said: “Cutting-edge retail technology lies in our core offering, and we are glad to be able to provide betting operators with the most comprehensive live racing service for Tote betting.

“We are always in line with the growing demand from the market for premium quality and fast-paced racing, which is powered with a fully automated service and zero-hassle for the operator, making it the most complete offering of its kind worldwide.”

Last month, Premier Greyhound Racing (PGR) signed commercial deals with the UK’s four biggest retail betting operators. The media rights business, which supplies greyhound racing coverage to the betting industry, will deliver content to Betfred, Entain’s Coral and Ladbrokes, Flutter’s Paddy Power and William Hill. Under the new deals, PGR will supply footage from its tracks to the brands’ retail betting shops from the beginning of next year.