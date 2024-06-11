David Fuke returns to Betsson as director of product

Fuke returns to the company after a stint with William Hill.

Sweden.- David Fuke has announced that he is back at Betsson Group as director of product. It means a return to the company after six years.

Fuke most recently served as William Hill’s chief product officer in the UK. Writing on LinkedIn, he said it was “great to reconnect with many familiar faces and meet new colleagues” and that the group was “as energetic, ambitious and forward-thinking as ever”. He said his division was searching for “talented individuals” to join its ranks.

A graduate of Lancaster University, Fuke first worked at Betsson from October 2016 to July 2018 as director of customer experience and then as director of platform product. He then moved to William Hill, where he served product director and then chief product officer for 18 months from December 2019.

After that, he took a career break and then worked as interim/fractional digital product director for the investment and insurance company Irish Life from March 2022 to July 2023. He has also worked as a self-employed product advisor. Previous roles in the gaming sector include at Gala Coral Group, bwin.party digital entertainment and Ladbrokes.

William Hill named title sponsor of Scottish Professional Football League

William Hill has been named title sponsor of The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) in a five-year deal to commence at the start of the next season. The 888-owned bookmaker will be title sponsor of all four SPFL divisions and official betting partner of the league.

The SPFL divisions will be named the William Hill Premiership, William Hill Championship, William Hill League 1 and William Hill League 2. Meanwhile, the brand and the league have entered into a deal with EPIC Global Solutions to run what’s being described as a first-of-its-kind programme to raise gambling harm awareness in Scottish football for players, staff and supporters.