David Flynn to step down as CEO of Glitnor Group

Meanwhile, the igaming firm has launched a new investment division.

Malta.- The igaming company Glitnor Group has confirmed that David Flynn will step down as CEO. Flynn, who said he can better serve the group’s commercial ambitions in other ways, will take up an unspecified board position in the new year.

Glitnor co-founder Jorgen Nordlund will take on the CEO role on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found. Flynn became CEO in January 2020. He also led Glitnor’s Swintt B2B content services arm from 2019 until August of this year, when he handed over to David Mann.

Flynn said: “With our continued strong growth aspirations in mind, I’ve decided that now is the time to look further ahead for Glitnor and make a change which, I believe, will help take Glitnor, and everyone involved, to the next level.

“Thus, with the full support of our Founders and Board, I shall move to a Group Board role where I will continue to develop our long-term strategy and support our operational management. After 20 years in igaming I really believe that my experience will better serve the Group as a member of the Board supporting the incoming CEO, as we continue to grow and expand the business.”

Board chairman Dan Andersson said: “In our quest to reach excellence and make it possible to continue our growth at such a rapid pace, David has been absolutely key in developing the Group and taking the next step in our growth plan.

“It is now good timing to make such a change as we strengthen the board in preparation for the stock market, given financial market sentiment turning more positive in 2023. We look forward to having David working actively on the Board.”

Glitnor Group provides B2B content services through Swintt, B2C through Lucky Casino and Happy Casino and also player acquisition and lead generation through an affiliation and in-house acquisition agency. Just this week it launched a new investment division, Glitnor Ventures.

Flynn said about the move: “Glitnor Group has always been very open about its ambitions to become the most entrepreneurial and fastest growing business group in the igaming industry and the creation of Glitnor Ventures is another step in this direction.

“Our goal with Glitnor Ventures is to work with innovative projects from pre-seed to seed and support across the entire scope of products, technology and services across the igaming spectrum. We are primarily an early-stage investor and add support from our expertise and network in the igaming space.”

Existing investments include stakes in the affiliate firm KaFe Rocks and time2play and in Indian igaming studio RNGPlay. Glitnor Group had reached an agreement to buy KaFe Rocks, but it said the parties had reached an “amicable” agreement to call off the acquisition. It will remain a “significant shareholder”.

KaFe Rocks will go on being managed by existing leadership, with the exception of CEO Simon Pilkington, who announced he was stepping down earlier this year.