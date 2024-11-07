Dave Hickey, WA.Technology: “Customisation and flexibility aren’t just important. They should be central to everything you do”

WA.Technology’s Director of Sports Operations spoke about the company’s expectations ahead of SiGMA Europe, the reasons behind product personalisation, and the importance of establishing solid collaboration relationships with operators.

Exclusive interview.- WA.Technology will attend SiGMA Europe poised to make an impact. The event will take place from November 11th to 14th in Malta and will gather more than 27,000 delegates and 550 speakers at the Malta Maritime Hub (MMH).

On the eve of the event, WA.Technology’s director of sports operations, Dave Hickey, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s expectations for the expo, its focus on customisation and flexibility, and how establishing solid collaboration relationships with operators leads to growth and success.

What importance do you give to the opportunity to meet with all those who are part of the industry at this and other events?

It’s hugely important! Events such as SiGMA Europe present an important opportunity to meet with the industry’s brightest minds and discuss some of the biggest trends and developments taking place across the iGaming industry.

It is at events such as this that we can gain insights into new technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry, as well as showcase our expertise to new and existing partners.

Are you going to unveil new solutions at the expo?

SiGMA Europe is always a key date in the WA.Technology calendar, and it’s an event that I always look forward to! This year, we will showcase our full spectrum of igaming solutions. From sports and casinos to affiliates and fantasy sports, we’re offering it all in one comprehensive package to make sure our partners are leaders in whichever market they choose.

During the event, both personalisation and localisation will be a major focus for us. We will highlight how our platform and products can be tailored to specific regions, and why WA.Technology is the go-to platform provider for operators targeting emerging markets.

What are your expectations in terms of meeting with clients and potential deals?

We look forward to meeting with our new and current partners from around the world to share our exciting innovations and upcoming plans. Of course, as with any event, SiGMA Europe is a great opportunity to network with leading figures from all sectors of the industry – and there are so many achievements we’re proud of. At Booth 1095, our team will be there in full force, ready to show why WA.Technology is the industry’s best B2B solutions provider for emerging markets across the globe.

How important are customisation and flexibility in ensuring that your offering can adapt to different regions, regulations, and interests?

I cannot stress enough just how important customisation and flexibility are when entering new markets. In fact, they’re not just important – they should be central to everything you do.

With so many new gaming jurisdictions opening up around the world, operators, suppliers, and affiliates must keep in mind that each new entry will require them to adapt to the unique regulatory requirements.

At WA.Technology, flexibility in our platform and products allow us to not only meet our partners’ unique needs and adapt to the differing regulatory requirements of each market. We achieve this through scalable modularity and work closely with our partners to deliver and adapt to the market’s specifications.

We then personalise each product and module on our platform – from language, currency, and risk management to payment solutions and technical requirements – to ensure they comply with local regulations and resonate with local players.

Tailoring our product makes players feel at home on an operator’s website and, as a result, is much more likely to fuel engagement and long-term retention – giving our partners the chance to gain an edge over their competition and boost their bottom lines.

How does collaborating with partners to optimise products for different requirements contribute to driving growth and success in various markets?

Collaboration shouldn’t be a ‘nice to have’ – it’s essential. How else are you going to understand the needs of your partners?

At WA.Technology, we take great pride in our team’s focus on building strong, long-lasting relationships with operators using our platform. We work very closely with them to fully understand their wants, needs, and long-term aims for engaging with players in the markets in which they operate.

Collectively, our team has extensive experience across the globe – we have teams based in several markets around the world. This has given us a unique perspective on player trends and preferences, and we always make it our mission to share these with every brand we work with. By using this magic combination of our team’s expertise and our ability to build strong relationships, we can better adapt our product suite to help them achieve these goals – ultimately helping them to create an elevated playing experience. If you want to hear more, make sure to stop by Booth 1095 at SiGMA!