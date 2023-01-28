Danish gambling revenue up 7.5% in 2022

The Danish regulator has reported on full-year industry revenue from 2022.

The Danish gambling regulator has reported that revenue came in at €910.1m.

Denmark.- Danish gambling revenue grew by 7.5 per cent in 2022, reaching DKK6.70bn (€910.1m). The regulator Spillemyndigheden reported that online gaming revenue rose by 2.1 per cent to DKK2.88bn.

Online gaming revenue for the month of December hit a record DKK272.3m, up 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, sports betting revenue for the full year ending December 31 fell by 3.6 per cent to DKK2.32bn. Despite the Qatar World Cup, sports betting revenue in December was the lowest in 14 months and down 35 per cent year-on-year.

Slot machine revenue was DKK1.15bn with December’s figure of DKK99.2m representing a year-on-year increase of 44.5 per cent.

Land-based casino revenue also saw a significant rebound, up 59.3 per cent for the full-year 2022 at DKK349.2m

Spillemyndigheden said: “If you compare gaming consumption in December 2022 with the same period in 2021, the figures show large percentage changes from 2021 to 2022. This is due, among other things, to the fact that physical casinos and gaming halls were closed in December 2021 due to Covid-19.”

Last month, Spillemyndigheden updated its responsible gambling rules to ban reactivation bonuses for lapsed players. It says such incentives are an irresponsible marketing practice.

The guidance states: “A player’s inactivity may not be a selection criterion when awarding promotional offers. Bonuses may therefore not be given on the basis of a player’s inactivity.”